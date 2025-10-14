Tuesday, October 14, 2025

Djibouti PM seeks CA’s advice on adopting microfinance

Professor Yunus welcomed the interest and suggested that Djibouti send a delegation to Bangladesh to gain hands-on experience

Photo: Facebook/Chief Adviser GOB
Update : 14 Oct 2025, 09:45 AM

Prime Minister of Djibouti Abdoulkader Kamil Mohamed has sought advice from Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus on microfinance and expressed keen interest in adopting microfinance strategies in the majority-Muslim East African country.

“We need your advice on microfinance,” the Djiboutian PM said at a meeting with the chief adviser on the sidelines of the World Food Forum at the FAO headquarters in Rome, Italy, on Monday (Rome Time).

In response, Professor Yunus welcomed the interest and suggested that Djibouti send a delegation to Bangladesh to gain hands-on experience with its microfinance institutions. 

He noted that Bangladeshi microfinance operators offer training throughout the year, which visiting officials could benefit from. 

During the meeting, the two leaders discussed a wide range of issues, including enhancing bilateral trade and investment, replicating Bangladesh’s successful microfinance model in Djibouti, regional geopolitics, and the Rohingya crisis.

Djibouti’s minister for nicrofinance, who was also present at the meeting, sought advice on various aspects of implementing microfinance systems.

Prime Minister Mohamed praised Professor Yunus, calling him a well-known name in Djibouti, and extended an invitation for him to visit the East African nation.

Professor Yunus emphasized the potential for expanding trade between the two countries, suggesting that Djibouti could import Bangladeshi garments and pharmaceuticals at highly competitive prices.

From the Bangladesh side, Food Adviser Ali Imam Majumder, Fisheries and Livestock Adviser Farida Akhter, SDG Coordinator Lamiya Morshed, and Foreign Secretary Asad Alam Siam were present at the meeting.

