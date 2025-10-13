Land Ministry calls for tech-driven, citizen-focused governance

Land Ministry’s Senior Secretary ASM Saleh Ahmed on Monday said the new officials of Bangladesh will be people-friendly and service-oriented.

The senior secretary was speaking at the 78th Basic Training Course at the Public Administration Training Center (PATC) on Monday, where a total of 11 officers took part in the training in the meeting room of the Ministry of Land.

“The new Bangladesh will be a state with the combination of good governance, technology, innovation and humanity. Bangladesh is moving firmly on the path of development and progress today,” he said.

Noting that the main driving force for the transformation of the journey of a developed Bangladesh is the efficient, ethical and responsible administration of the state, he said: “The soul of this administration is the new officials, who are joining the state administration with new thoughts, enthusiasm and patriotism as well.”

A close contact with the people, a responsible role in public relations, empathy for their problems, and a quick problem-solving mentality would build a service-oriented administration, he hoped.

Mentioning that an officer is not just an implementer of the government’s instructions, but a catalyst for change, the land secretary said: “Therefore, leadership qualities, firmness in decision-making and a cooperative attitude towards colleagues are important here.”

He advised the new officials to be honest, patriotic and with utmost dedication to the work, what people want from government officials.

“We have to restore trust among the people from the place of distrust of the past 17 years through professionalism. If they remain steadfast in the path of honesty and justice in performing their duties, transparency and accountability will be ensured in the administration,” he mentioned.

He added: “Service to the people should be given top priority, free from corruption, irregularities and the influence of vested interests. And officers must acquire the skills to perform their duties with integrity and ethics.”

He underscored the need for using technology, artificial intelligence, e-governance and data management to make public services accessible.