Soybean, palm oil prices to rise again from Tuesday

 The new prices will take effect from Tuesday

File image of Soybean oil Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 13 Oct 2025, 08:55 PM

The price of edible oils in Bangladesh has been revised upward, effective Tuesday, following an announcement by the Bangladesh Vegetable Oil Refiners and Vanaspati Manufacturers Association.

Bottled soybean oil has increased by Tk6 per litre, now priced at Tk195, while loose soybean oil rose by Tk8 to Tk177 per litre.

The price of loose palm oil saw the steepest hike, climbing Tk13 to Tk163 per litre.

A five-litre bottle of soybean oil will now cost Tk945.

The association stated that the adjustments were made in consultation with the Ministry of Commerce to reflect global market trends and ensure supply stability.

This marks the second major price revision this year.

In April, bottled soybean oil was raised by Tk14 to Tk189 per litre, and loose soybean oil by Tk12 to Tk169.

At that time, five-litre bottled oil was priced at Tk922, and loose palm oil at Tk169 per litre.

The last revision occurred on August 12, when soybean oil prices remained unchanged, but loose palm oil was reduced by Tk19 to Tk150 per litre.

Traders have attributed the latest increase to rising international costs and the need to maintain consistent availability in the domestic market.

Topics:

Soybean oil priceBangladesh Vegetable Oil Refiners and Vanaspati Manufacturers Association
