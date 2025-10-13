Tk38 crore in unspent Hajj funds repatriated from Saudi Arabia

Religious Affairs Adviser Dr AFM Khalid Hossain on Monday announced the successful repatriation of approximately Tk38 crore in unspent funds belonging to Bangladeshi Hajj agencies from Saudi Arabia.

Speaking at a press briefing, Dr Hossain said the funds had been deposited over time by various agencies for Hajj-related purposes but remained unused.

The recovery was made from the Masar Nusuk platform under the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, where 990 agencies had deposited money via IBAN accounts.

Of the total agencies, three had no unspent funds, while the remaining 987 will receive their respective amounts.

Dr Hossain noted that 831 agencies with active bank accounts will have their funds transferred directly, and 156 agencies have been asked to submit account details to facilitate the process.

The amount returned per agency ranges from as little as Tk2 to as much as Tk45 lakh, he added.

“This recovery reflects the initiative and goodwill of the Ministry of Religious Affairs,” Dr Hossain said.

“We are committed to raising the standard of Hajj management and ensuring excellence in future arrangements.”