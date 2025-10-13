Monday, October 13, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Weather may remain mainly dry over Bangladesh

Sunday’s highest was 34°C in Feni and Netrokona and Monday’s lowest 22°C in Rajshahi

Representational image. Photo: Collected
Update : 13 Oct 2025, 01:37 PM

 The Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) forecast the weather may remain mainly dry with partly cloudy sky elsewhere over the country in over the next 24 hours, beginning at 9am on Monday. 

"Light rain is likely to occur at one or two places over Chittagong division. Weather may remain mainly dry with partly cloudy sky elsewhere in the country," according to a BMD bulletin issued on Monday morning. 

The met office also predicted that day and night temperatures may remain nearly unchanged over the country. 

Besides, a seasonal low lie over the South Bay, extending its trough to the North Bay. The southwest monsoon has already withdrawn from Rangpur and Rajshahi divisions and is likely to retreat from the rest of the country around next 72 hours, it added.

On Sunday, the highest temperature recorded was 34°C in Feni and Netrokona, while the lowest temperature was recorded on Monday 22°C in Rajshahi.

In Dhaka, the sun will set at 5:35pm on Monday and will rise at 5:56am on Tuesday.

Topics:

Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD)
Read More

Light to moderate rain, thunder showers likely in parts of country

Light to moderate rain, thunder showers likely in parts of country

BMD: Rains may continue in parts of Bangladesh

Light to moderate rain likely at few places over country

Lightning frequency, intensity to rise in Bangladesh, expert warns

Light to moderate rain likely across the country

Latest News

UK trade envoy visits Brac University to explore higher education ties

Muthusamy takes six as Pakistan collapse to 378

MPO-listed teachers observe nationwide work abstention, continue sit-in at Shaheed Minar

Campbell hits maiden Test ton as West Indies defy India

Students of seven colleges stage sit-in in front of Shikkha Bhaban

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x