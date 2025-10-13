Weather may remain mainly dry over Bangladesh

The Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) forecast the weather may remain mainly dry with partly cloudy sky elsewhere over the country in over the next 24 hours, beginning at 9am on Monday.

"Light rain is likely to occur at one or two places over Chittagong division. Weather may remain mainly dry with partly cloudy sky elsewhere in the country," according to a BMD bulletin issued on Monday morning.

The met office also predicted that day and night temperatures may remain nearly unchanged over the country.

Besides, a seasonal low lie over the South Bay, extending its trough to the North Bay. The southwest monsoon has already withdrawn from Rangpur and Rajshahi divisions and is likely to retreat from the rest of the country around next 72 hours, it added.

On Sunday, the highest temperature recorded was 34°C in Feni and Netrokona, while the lowest temperature was recorded on Monday 22°C in Rajshahi.

In Dhaka, the sun will set at 5:35pm on Monday and will rise at 5:56am on Tuesday.