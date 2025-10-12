Sunday, October 12, 2025

Dr Yunus moves voter area from Mirpur to Gulshan

On February 17, the director general of the NID Division, ASM Humayun Kabir, approved Dr Yunus’s application to change his address

File image of Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 12 Oct 2025, 06:13 PM

Dr Muhammad Yunus, chief adviser of the interim government, has officially changed his voter registration address, according to confirmation from the Election Commission Secretariat on Sunday.

The update was approved by ASM Humayun Kabir, Director General of the National Identity (NID) Registration Division, following an application submitted by Dr Yunus.

As per the NID database, his previous voter address was listed under the Grameen Bank Complex in Mirpur.

It has now been updated to Gulshan-2, Ward No-19 of Dhaka North City Corporation, which falls within the Dhaka-17 parliamentary constituency.

The change was formally approved on February 17. Under current electoral regulations, individuals are eligible to vote only in the constituency where they are registered.

Topics:

Muhammad YunusBangladesh Election Commission (EC)
