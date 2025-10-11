Saturday, October 11, 2025

Shafiqul Alam trashes claims of mass army arrests by ICT

He also clarified that the government has no plans to dismantle the Directorate General of Forces Intelligence (DGFI)

Chief Adviser Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam. Photo: Collected
Update : 11 Oct 2025, 10:56 PM

The interim government on Saturday ditched the social media posts claiming that the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) is set to issue arrest warrants against hundreds more army officers.

Responding to a question from UNB on the social media posts, Chief Adviser’s Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam dismissed the claims as "completely unfounded rumours."

“We have been informed by the office of the chief prosecutor of the ICT that there are currently no plans to issue warrants against additional defence personnel,” he said.

Alam urged the public not to give credence to such disinformation, which he described as an attempt to sow discord among the general population and, in particular, within the armed forces.

“The purpose of these malicious rumours is to destabilize the country ahead of the general elections scheduled for the first half of February next year,” he added.

Shafiqul also clarified that the government has no plans to dismantle the Directorate General of Forces Intelligence (DGFI).

"The government is considering reforms to enhance the agency’s focus on transborder and external intelligence,” he said.

