July National Charter signing ceremony rescheduled to October 17

Earlier, the commission had announced that the July Charter would be signed on October 15

Representational image. Photo: BSS
Update : 11 Oct 2025, 08:53 PM

The July National Charter signing ceremony, originally scheduled for October 15, will now be held on October 17. The change has been made to allow greater public participation, as the event will now take place on a weekly holiday.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the National Consensus Commission held on Saturday, at the State Guest House Jamuna, chaired by Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus.

After the meeting, Commission Vice-Chair Professor Dr Ali Riaz said the July National Charter signing is a historic event. To facilitate the participation of interested citizens, the ceremony will be held on October 17, in the afternoon, at the South Plaza of the National Parliament Building.

Earlier, the commission had announced that the July Charter would be signed on October 15, in the afternoon. The meeting also decided that representatives of various political parties and alliances across the country would attend the ceremony. In addition, representatives from different professions and social groups will be invited.

The meeting was also attended by National Consensus Commission members Dr Badiul Alam Majumdar, Culture Adviser Mostofa Sarwar Farooki, and Chief Adviser’s Special Assistant Monir Haidar.

Muhammad YunusAli RiazNational Consensus Commission
