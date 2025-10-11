DU to host Sharot Utsab after revoking Satyen Sen Shilpigosthi’s permission

Sharot Utsab 1432 will be held at Bakultala of the Fine Arts Faculty under the initiative of Dhaka University, supervised by the Faculty of Fine Arts, and in collaboration with the university’s Department of Music, Department of Dance, and Ducsu.

This decision was taken on Thursday around 3pm, and the information was conveyed through a press release.

Prior to this, the Fine Arts Faculty had postponed the Sharot Utsab organized by Satyen Sen Shilpigosthi at the Bakultala premises of the faculty citing “many objections” and “fears of unrest.”

Based on previous allegations of the organizing platform ‘Satyen Sen Shilpigosthi’ being affiliated with ‘fascists,’ a meeting was held on Saturday around 11am in the Faculty of Fine Arts office under the dean’s chairmanship with other stakeholders.

Upon ‘investigation and verification’ of the organizers of the Satyen Sen Shilpigosthi, it was found that the Satyen Sen Shilpigosthi had applied for permission to organize the Autumn Festival while ‘concealing significant information.’

“Following a review of their controversial activities during the previous fascist regime, the permission for Sharot Utsab 1432 has been revoked,” read the press release.

Azharul Islam Sheikh, dean (acting) of the Fine Arts Faculty, told Dhaka Tribune that the organizing group concealed information regarding their ‘ideology and previous regime activities.’

“Since the Faculty of Fine Arts of Dhaka University upholds the values of all seasonal celebrations in this country, Sharot Utsab 1432 will be held at Bakultala of the Fine Arts Faculty under the initiative of Dhaka University, supervised by the Faculty of Fine Arts, and in collaboration with the university’s Department of Music, Department of Dance, and Ducsu,” further read the press release.