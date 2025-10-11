RAB member, 2 others killed in Patuakhali road crash

Three people, including a member of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), were killed and 50 others injured in a head-on collision between a bus and a minibus of RAB on the Barisal-Patuakhali-Kuakata highway at Fatullah Bus Stand in Sadar upazila of Patuakhali district on Saturday morning.

The deceased were identified as a 2-year-old child, Piash, Alim, assistant sub-inspector, and driver of the vehicle of RAB and Afroza Begum.

Commanding officer of Patuakhali RAB Squadron Leader Md Rashedul Islam said a picnic bus of RAB carrying 13 people was heading towards Kuakata from Barisal.

The accident occurred around 8:30pm when the bus of “Dhansiri Paribahan” from Kuakata collided head-on with the picnic bus of RAB, killing one child and injuring 52 others, said Md Imtiaz, officer-in-charge of Sadar Police Station.

Among the injured, the driver of the RAB vehicle and the woman died on the way to Barisal hospital.

Thirty-four injured people were sent to Patuakhali Medical College and Hospital, while 15 others were taken to Lebukhali Combined Military Hospital for treatment.

Five severely injured victims were sent to Barisal Shere-e-Bangla Medical College and Hospital.

On information, police, RAB, Bangladesh Army, and local fire service men rushed to the spot to rescue the victims.

Additional Superintendent of Patuakhali Police Sajedul Islam said a severe traffic jam was created on both sides of the Patuakhali-Kuakata highway after the accident.