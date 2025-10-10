Saturday, October 11, 2025

CA congratulates María Corina Machado on receiving Nobel Peace Prize

Machado has dared to imagine a better world and worked tirelessly to make it so, says Prof Yunus

Collage image of Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus and María Corina Machado. Photo: BSS
Update : 10 Oct 2025, 11:40 PM

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus on Friday congratulated María Corina Machado on receiving the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize for her courageous fight for democracy in her beloved Venezuela.

"I extend my hearty congratulations to María Corina Machado on receiving the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize for her courageous fight for democracy in her beloved Venezuela," the chief adviser said in a greeting message to Machado.

He said Machado has faced oppression with steadfast resolve, never wavering in her commitment to a freer and more just future for her country and her people.

Professor Yunus, also Nobel Peace Laureate (2006) from Bangladesh, said the Nobel Committee rightly stated: “Democracy depends on people who refuse to stay silent, who dare to step forward despite grave risk, and who remind us that freedom must never be taken for granted, but must always be defended — with words, with courage, and with determination.”

Machado has dared to imagine a better world and worked tirelessly to make it so, he said.

"Congratulations, once again," the chief adviser said.

Muhammad Yunus Nobel Peace Prize
