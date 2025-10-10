National Youth Para Games 2025 kick off in Dhaka

The two-day National Youth Para Games 2025 kicked off on Friday with a colorful and inspiring opening ceremony at the Dhaka National Stadium, bringing together more than 200 young athletes with physical disabilities from across the country.

The event, organized under the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the National Paralympic Committee of Bangladesh (NPC), features competitions in swimming, athletics, and taekwondo.

Participants, aged 12 to 20, are competing not only for medals but also for a chance to represent Bangladesh at the Asian Youth Para Games in Dubai later this year.

The opening ceremony was inaugurated by Mahbub Ul Alam, secretary of the Ministry of Youth and Sports. Dignitaries present included Kazi Nazrul Islam, executive director of the National Sports Council; former national cricket captain Habibul Bashar; coaches Sanowar Hossain and Javed Omar Belim, and Dr Maruf Ahmed Mridul, secretary of the NPC.

“These young athletes have immense potential to bring glory to Bangladesh on the international stage,” said Mahbub Ul Alam during his speech. “With proper training and continuous support, they can achieve excellence in global competitions.”

Dr Maruf Ahmed Mridul emphasized that the event is also a crucial selection platform.

“The top-performing athletes from this competition will be chosen to represent Bangladesh at the Asian Youth Para Games in Dubai this December,” he said.

Earlier in the day, swimming competitions were held at the Syed Nazrul Islam National Swimming Complex, where young swimmers displayed exceptional perseverance and skill. The winners included Pallab Karmakar (Boys S-7), Sumaiya (Girls S-7), Tawhid Kabir (Boys S-14), Akiya (Girls S-14), Sakib Ahmed (Boys S-9), Sagar (Boys S-13), Labib Al Jaris (Boys S-8) and Nasrin (Girls S-8).

The final day of the event, Saturday, will feature athletics events at the Dhaka National Stadium and taekwondo competitions at the National Sports Council Gymnasium.

With cheers, applause, and heartfelt enthusiasm, the National Youth Para Games has become more than just a sporting event; it stands as a celebration of resilience, inclusion, and the unstoppable spirit of Bangladesh’s youth.