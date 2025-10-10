Adviser: Add eggs to school meals to nourish every child

Fisheries and Livestock Adviser Farida Akhter on Friday urged the authorities to include eggs in the national school feeding programme, saying that eggs can play a vital role in combating malnutrition among underprivileged students.

“Our school feeding programme currently provides milk, but it should also include eggs. Many children from low-income families do not receive sufficient nutrition at home. Adding eggs to school meals would significantly help improve their nutritional status,” she said.

The adviser was addressing a discussion at the Krishibid Institution Bangladesh (KIB) in the capital’s Farmgate area. The event was organized by the Department of Livestock Services, the Poultry Industries Central Council, and the World’s Poultry Science Association, Bangladesh Branch, marking World Egg Day, reported BSS.

Farida Akhter described eggs as a unique food that connects people from all walks of life—from production to consumption. “While not everyone can afford beef, eggs remain one of the most affordable sources of high-quality protein for all,” she said.

Highlighting the importance of nutrition in early childhood, the adviser stressed that ensuring essential nutrients before the age of six is crucial for a child’s growth and development.

“Around 80% of the country’s eggs come from smallholder farmers, including rural women who raise a few chickens and contribute to both household and community-level nutrition,” she said.

Expressing concern over the use of pesticides in agriculture, she said, “Poultry farming is increasingly facing risks from harmful chemicals.”

She also called for greater promotion of eggs produced from haor wetland ducks, noting that they have received insufficient attention despite their nutritional value.

“We need to discuss what constitutes a complete food — vegetables, fish, meat, and eggs all play their parts,” she said, adding that awareness should be raised about the role of eggs in preventing diseases such as cancer.

“Cancer has become alarmingly common, especially among women. The message that eating eggs helps reduce cancer risk should be widely disseminated,” she added.

Referring to fluctuations in egg prices, the adviser said seasonal variations and irregularities caused by middlemen often lead to unwarranted price hikes. She emphasized the need for regular monitoring and reporting of egg market conditions and warned that strict action would be taken against any malpractice or manipulation in pricing.

Chaired by Department of Livestock Services Director General Dr Md Abu Sufian, the discussion was also addressed by Bangladesh Livestock Research Institute Director General Dr Shakila Faruq and former WPSA-BB president Moshiur Rahman.

Prof Elias Hossain and Prof Dr Mahmudul Hasan Sikder of Bangladesh Agricultural University presented papers at the event.