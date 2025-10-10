Adviser Sakhawat: Significant reforms made in labour laws

Labour and Employment Adviser Brigadier General (Retd) Dr M Sakhawat Hussain has said that significant reforms have been made to Bangladesh’s labour laws to meet current demands and protect workers' rights more effectively.

He made the remarks while speaking at a discussion titled “Democratic reconstruction of labour rights”, held at the Cirdap Auditorium on Thursday. The event was organized by the Centre for Governance Studies (CGS) and moderated by its President Zillur Rahman.

“There were 48,000 cases against workers, which no longer exist. We made that possible — no other government could have done this,” he said.

Highlighting the progress made under his ministry, the adviser said: “We have come a long way. We have approved three major demands — ensuring workers’ health, protection from harassment, and safety.”

He also pointed out that democratic practices within trade unions are essential and emphasized the need for transparency and accountability.

“I have held meetings with the EU and ILO and discussed various issues. Employers can no longer blacklist workers arbitrarily — they must report to the ministry,” he added.

Addressing the challenges in the informal sector, Sakhawat Hussain said: “Our biggest challenge is how to bring informal sector workers under policy coverage. For example, we have begun registering construction workers, and if major construction firms aren’t registered, we are working to prevent them from receiving government tenders.”

He also mentioned improvements in worker benefits, such as extended maternity leave, while acknowledging the constraints of Bangladesh’s socio-economic reality. “We are trying to do as much as possible within our means. It will take time for factories and industries to meet the required standards,” he said.

The adviser added that the government has taken strict action against unscrupulous employers, including confiscating their passports and properties. “No other government could have taken such bold steps,” he claimed.

Speaking at the event, Dr Fahmida Khatun, executive director of the Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD), said: “We talk a lot, but our words rarely translate into action — even with the interim government.”

She criticized the limited improvements in workers' living standards, despite the formation of various commissions.

“Eighty-five percent of our labour force works in the informal sector, resulting in low income and no job security. The government has a responsibility toward these workers, and empowering them is essential for economic development,” she said.