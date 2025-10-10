Upper house won’t work without party-level democracy, warns CPD

The Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD) recommended shelving the proposal to introduce a bicameral parliament in Bangladesh, arguing that the concept is incompatible with the country’s political culture, institutional realities, and governance practices.

The recommendation was made yesterday during a national dialogue titled “Can the proposed upper house ensure accountability of the majority party in parliament?” held at the Hotel InterContinental in Dhaka.

Instead of pursuing bicameralism, the think tank called for comprehensive reforms to strengthen the existing unicameral system.

CPD emphasized the need for legal, structural, and institutional measures to enhance parliamentary accountability and effectiveness.

National Consensus Commission member Badiul Alam Majumder has cautioned that establishing an upper house would be ineffective without a genuine culture of democracy within political parties.

Following an in-depth study on parliamentary reforms and accountability, CPD urged the interim government’s consensus commission to exclude the upper house proposal from its final reform agenda.

Findings and insights

The research findings were presented by CPD Research Director Dr Khondaker Golam Moazzem and Professor Dr Nizam Ahmed of the University of Chittagong’s Department of Public Administration.

Dr Moazzem said: “During Bangladesh’s political transition in 2024, public demand centered on ensuring greater accountability of the majority party in parliament.”

He noted that such reforms would introduce dual layers of checks and balances within the system.

According to the study, while ideas such as bicameralism, proportional representation, inclusion of non-partisan figures, and independent appointment committees may appear progressive, they are not feasible within Bangladesh’s current political framework.

The report noted that entrenched patterns of partisan loyalty, patronage, and “winner-takes-all” politics would likely render such reforms ineffective or merely symbolic.

“Without structural and cultural transformation, institutional reform alone cannot deliver meaningful accountability,” the study concluded.

CPD cautioned that introducing an upper house could exacerbate political stalemates and further centralize power, rather than promoting balance and oversight.

“Instead of forming an upper house, the focus should be on making the existing parliament functional and effective,” said Dr Moazzem.

Reform agenda

To improve parliamentary governance, CPD proposed a series of actionable reforms aimed at enhancing accountability and institutional effectiveness.

These include allowing opposition Members of Parliament to chair key parliamentary standing committees, ensuring transparency in political party funding and expenditures, and granting greater financial autonomy to local governments.

CPD also emphasized the need to increase women’s participation in both local and national elections and called for reforms to anti-defection laws to curb political floor-crossing.

Additionally, the think tank recommended that while the ruling party should retain executive authority for efficient governance, all major constitutional and institutional appointments must be subject to parliamentary review and oversight.

Independent oversight body

CPD further proposed the establishment of an independent body—the Parliamentary Commission on Democracy, Legislation, Executive and Legal Affairs—to review and provide feedback on legislation both before and after its enactment.

Modelled after the European Commission for Democracy through Law, the proposed commission would be tasked with strengthening constitutional governance, improving legislative processes, safeguarding citizens’ rights, and promoting democratic decentralization across local government institutions.

Badiul Alam said: “Consensus on every issue is not possible, but unity must be found through diverse opinions. Sheikh Hasina came to power through elections, yet the authoritarian system enabled her to consolidate power in ways that undermined democratic norms.”

He added: “If a true balance of power can be achieved through institutional checks and balances, it will prevent the rise of authoritarianism in the future. But without internal democratic practices among political parties, an upper house will serve no meaningful purpose.”