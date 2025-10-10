Familiar faces behind most rape cases, reveals PBI report

The majority of rape incidents in Bangladesh are committed by individuals known to the victims—including acquaintances, relatives, and married men—who exploit personal trust to carry out the assaults, a recent report has revealed by the Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI).

The report, based on data from 2014 to December 2023, paints a grim picture of rising sexual violence across the country, affecting victims of all ages, from children to the elderly.

Police have described rape as a “social evil devoid of morality,” while experts warn that the crisis is not unique to Bangladesh, but part of a global surge driven by social, psychological, and technological factors.

The report analyzed statements from perpetrators, victims, doctors, investigators, magistrates, and witnesses.

By reviewing evidence from numerous high-profile cases, the study uncovered several significant and alarming findings.

The grim data

The PBI report presents statistics on rape cases from 2014 to December 2023. In these years, 50,586 people were victims of rape, including 3,611 cases of gang rape.

There were 321 deaths caused by rape.

During the same period, 19,234 individuals were subjected to attempted rape.

A total of 73,652 cases were filed for rape and attempted rape, naming 117,002 accused individuals. Police arrested 67,397 suspects, charges were filed in 61,840 cases, and final reports were submitted in 10,884 cases. The PBI analyzed 84 high-profile cases, interrogating 87 suspects.

The patterns

The findings showed that victims can be children, students, or middle-aged women, with children and unmarried women forming the majority.

Most perpetrators were familiar or closely related to the victim.

Of those accused, 20.23% were addicted to drugs and 27.38% were addicted to pornography.

Among the victims, 72.61% were children or students, most from extremely poor families.

The PBI identified multiple causes of rape, including criminal tendencies, uncontrolled sexual desire, psychological instability, drug and pornography addiction, abuse of power, historical factors, peer influence, lack of family guidance, failure to follow religious or moral codes, and weaknesses in the justice system.

The report also highlighted incidents in orphanages, madrasas, dormitories, and educational institutions, where some teachers exploit students in the absence of parents.

Early and unlawful sexual relationships, distorted views on sexuality, disrespect toward the opposite sex, and pornography addiction contribute significantly to sexual assault, the report noted.

Dr Md Tawohidul Haque, associate professor at Dhaka University’s Institute of Social Welfare and Research and a social security analyst, said: “Social and moral decay, easy access to technology, and uncontrolled social media usage are fueling sexual violence. Impunity and lack of social security also play a role. Families must remain vigilant and proactive.”

Rising numbers

According to the National Girl Child Advocacy Forum, during the first eight months of this year (January to August), 390 girls were victims of rape or gang rape.

Among them, 43 cases involved gang rape and 29 victims were children with disabilities. Following these assaults, 15 children were murdered, and five committed suicide.

The Ain o Salish Kendra (ASK) reported a 75% increase in child rape during the first seven months of 2025.

According to ASK, between January and August, 725 children—both boys and girls—were subjected to violence. Among them, 102 were aged 0–6, 217 were 7–12, 208 were 13–18, and the ages of 198 children were unknown.

Of these, 55 children were raped, 27 cases were filed, and 134 faced attempted rape—including 35 under the age of six, 57 aged 7–12, 12 aged 13–18, and 30 whose ages were unknown. Out of 725 incidents, only 436 cases were officially filed.

PBI Chief and Additional IGP Md Mostafa Kamal said: “Rape is a social problem. It cannot be solved merely by enforcing laws, punishing offenders, covering women in thick clothing, or advising everyone to focus solely on religious observance.

“Everyone must take proactive steps, and the state must ensure a safe environment for all.”