Drunk passenger fined Tk1.1m for smashing monitor on London-Sylhet flight

After landing, Biman Bangladesh authorities detained the man at Sylhet Osmani Airport

File image of Biman Bangladesh Airlines. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 09 Oct 2025, 10:15 PM

A passenger traveling from London to Sylhet has been fined Tk1.1 million for punching and breaking an in-flight monitor while allegedly intoxicated.

The fine was imposed on Thursday afternoon by Executive Magistrate Emdadul Haque Sharif.

The fined passenger was identified as Md Shawkat Ali, who was seated at seat number 27.

According to reports, the Biman Bangladesh flight (BG-201) landed at Sylhet Osmani International Airport on Thursday morning.

During the flight, Shawkat Ali reportedly became intoxicated and started behaving rudely with cabin crew members, particularly making obscene gestures towards female crew.

At one point, he punched and broke the monitor in front of his seat. Cabin crew had to restrain him by tying him to his seat.

After landing, Biman Bangladesh authorities detained Shawkat Ali at Sylhet Osmani Airport.

In a mobile court session held on Thursday afternoon, Executive Magistrate Emdadul Haque Sharif imposed a fine of Tk1,110,000. He was later released on bail.

Sources said the cost of the broken monitor exceeds BTk1.1 million.

Sylhet Osmani Airport Manager Hafiz Ahmed confirmed the incident.

Meanwhile, affected officials and cabin crew have urged Biman Bangladesh to prevent intoxicated passengers from boarding flights in the future, citing overall security and safety concerns.

