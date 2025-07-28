Monday, July 28, 2025

Biman opens whistleblower channel to tackle corruption

An email address is now active for stakeholders to submit verifiable complaints in Bangla or English, with documents

File image of a Biman Bangladesh Airlines aircraft . Photo: Collected
Update : 28 Jul 2025, 10:38 PM

Biman Bangladesh Airlines has opened a whistleblower communication channel, allowing passengers, service recipients, and employees to report specific incidents of corruption within the national flag carrier.

The designated email address — [email protected] — is now active for stakeholders to submit verifiable complaints in either Bangla or English, along with supporting documents.

According to an official notice issued recently, the submissions will be reviewed exclusively by three senior members of Biman’s Board of Directors— Chairman Abdul Muyeed Chowdhury, Audit and Finance Committee Convener Ali Ashfaq, and Board Member Masrur Arefin.

The notice warns that any deliberate attempt to submit false or misleading information with harmful intent will result in legal consequences under existing law.

Contributors are encouraged to use a prescribed format for their submissions, which can be requested through the same email. Anonymity will be respected for those who explicitly state a desire to remain unnamed.

The airline urged all stakeholders to actively participate in this initiative to help elevate Biman to the ranks of top global carriers.

Biman Bangladesh Airlines
