Bangladesh urges stronger global partnership as climate adaptation nears limit

Bangladesh has urged for stronger and fairer global cooperation to speed up climate action and support its shift to clean energy, saying the country’s ability to adapt is reaching its limit amid growing climate impacts, said Environment and Water Resources Adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan.

Syeda Rizwana Hasan, adviser to the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change and the Ministry of Water Resources, made the call on Thursday while speaking at the launch of the Team Europe Initiative Climate and Energy held at the InterContinental Dhaka.

“Climate change is a harsh reality for Bangladesh,” Rizwana Hasan said. “Adaptation has long been part of our lives, but the growing scale and intensity of impacts have pushed our people beyond their limits. Portraying Bangladesh only as a ‘resilient society’ without recognizing the basic rights of its people is unjust.”

She warned that adaptation alone cannot ensure the country’s survival if global mitigation efforts fall short. “If the 1.5°C target is not maintained, adaptation will not be enough for countries like Bangladesh,” she said, urging industrialized nations to uphold their climate commitments under the Paris Agreement.

Reaffirming Bangladesh’s commitment to achieving 30% renewable energy by 2030, the environment adviser highlighted ongoing initiatives including rooftop solar integration, mandatory solar panels in government offices, and exploration of wind power potential.

“Energy transition demands vision, technology, finance and accountability,” she noted. “We need Europe’s partnership through technology transfer and affordable financing to make this transition just and sustainable.”

Rizwana Hasan also underscored the country’s growing water security challenges from salinity intrusion and groundwater depletion to declining surface water availability and called for large-scale investments in rainwater harvesting, wetland restoration and nature-based solutions.

“Water and climate are inseparable. Building climate resilience means safeguarding our rivers, wetlands, and ecosystems,” she said.

Expressing optimism about Bangladesh’s long-standing partnership with Europe, Rizwana Hasan added: “Europe has always stood by Bangladesh. We believe this spirit will continue under the Team Europe Initiative, ensuring shared responsibility in addressing the global climate and energy crisis.”

The event was also attended by EU Ambassador to Bangladesh Michael Miller, German Ambassador Dr Rüdiger Lotz, and Diana Acconcia, director for International Affairs and Climate Finance at the European Commission. Dutch Ambassador Joris van Bommel, along with other European representatives, climate experts, and youth activists, were present at the launch.

The environment adviser, alongside the ambassadors and delegates, formally inaugurated the Team Europe Initiative – Climate and Energy, marking a renewed phase of collaboration between Bangladesh and the European Union on sustainable climate and energy goals.