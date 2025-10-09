July National Charter to be signed on Wednesday

The July National Charter 2025 will be signed on Wednesday at the South Plaza of the Jatiya Sangsad.

The historic signing ceremony will be led by the chief adviser of the interim government and chairman of the National Consensus Commission, Professor Dr Muhammad Yunus.

Representatives from various political parties and alliances across the country will attend the event.

The decision was finalized on Thursday at a meeting of the commission held at its Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban office.

The meeting reviewed expert opinions and feedback from five rounds of discussions the commission held with political parties regarding the implementation strategy of the July charter.

The commission expressed hope that, based on the opinions gathered from experts and political leaders, recommendations on implementation mechanisms and the final version of the July charter will soon be submitted to the government.

Commission Vice-Chairman Professor Ali Riaz, members Dr Badiul Alam Majumdar, Justice Md Emdadul Haque, Dr Iftekharuzzaman, and Dr Md Ayub Mia attended the meeting.

Chief Adviser's Special Assistant Monir Haider was also present.