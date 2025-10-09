Thursday, October 09, 2025

Adviser stuck in Dhaka-Sylhet highway gridlock, rides motorcycle to reach destination

Road Transport and Bridges Ministry Adviser Fouzul Kabir Khan was scheduled to visit Sarail Bishwa Road intersection in Brahmanbaria around 11am

Adviser Muhammad Fouzul Kabir Khan stuck in Dhaka-Sylhet highway gridlock, rides motorcycle to reach destination. Photo: Collected
Update : 09 Oct 2025, 12:03 AM

Road Transport and Bridges Ministry Adviser Muhammad Fouzul Kabir Khan on Wednesday experienced severe traffic congestion on the Dhaka-Sylhet highway while on his way to inspect the road’s poor condition and ongoing gridlock situation.

The adviser was scheduled to visit Sarail Bishwa Road intersection in Brahmanbaria around 11am.

Earlier in the morning, he reached Bhairab Railway Station around 9:30am by Chittagong-bound Mahanagar Express train.

From there, he inspected the Ashuganj Railway Station and left for Sarail Bishwa Road at 10:20am.

But his convoy was caught in a traffic jam for nearly two hours in Sonarampur area of Ashuganj.

He later got out of his vehicle and walked a short distance before continuing his journey on a motorbike from Bahadurpur and reached Biswaroad intersection around 1pm.

Deputy Commissioner of Brahmanbaria Mohammad Didarul Alam, Superintendent of Police Ehteshamul Haque and officials from Roads and Highways (RHD) were present during the visit.

Following multiple media reports highlighting long-standing traffic issues on this section of the highway RHD began repair work at the Sarail Biswaroad Golchattar area on Saturday afternoon.

Traffic congestion worsened immediately after repair work began on Saturday, continuing for four consecutive days across a 34-km stretch from Ashuganj roundabout to Madhabpur in Habiganj.

UNO Mosharraf Hossain said a long tailback has been created on the highway since Saturday afternoon and that army, police, and other law enforcement personnel are working to bring the situation under control.

Topics:

Muhammad Fouzul Kabir Khan
