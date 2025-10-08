Government warns employers over unpaid wages, pledges strict action

The government has warned employers who fail to pay workers their due wages that strict measures will be taken, including passport cancellation and, if necessary, money laundering cases, said Adviser to the Ministry of Labour and Employment Brigadier General (Retd.) Dr M Sakhawat Hussain.

He made the remarks at the opening of a two-day high-level tripartite conference at the Radisson Blu Water Garden Hotel, aimed at promoting inclusive and sustainable labour reforms through social dialogue.

The event was jointly organised by the Ministry of Labour and Employment and the International Labour Organization (ILO), with participation from government officials, employers, and workers’ representatives.

Brigadier Sakhawat highlighted that over the past year, constructive tripartite discussions had successfully resolved labour disputes, and he called for the continuation of such dialogue to strengthen labour governance in the country.

“Employers must ensure timely payment of wages; the responsibility does not lie with the government. If necessary, even personal assets must be used to settle workers’ dues. The government has already appointed administrators to ensure that companies, including NASA Group, pay outstanding wages,” he added.

Highlighting the government’s recent decision to adopt key ILO conventions, Dr Sakhawat said the Cabinet has approved ratification of Convention 155 (Occupational Safety and Health), Convention 187 (Promotional Framework), and Convention 190 (Violence and Harassment Prevention).

“This reflects the interim government’s firm commitment to ensuring that all social partners in the labour sector comply with international labour standards,” he added.

Secretary of the Ministry of Labour and Employment, Dr Md Sanowar Jahan Bhuiyan, emphasized that no single actor—government, employer, or worker—can achieve sustainable reform alone.

“Trust, cooperation, and social dialogue are our guiding principles,” he said.

ILO Country Director for Bangladesh, Max Tuñon, stressed that robust social dialogue, both tripartite and bipartite, is essential to advancing Decent Work and sustainable enterprises.

“Social dialogue is not merely a tool—it is a culture that requires strong institutions, effective legal frameworks, and inclusive commitment,” he said.

The conference features discussions on sustainable labour reform, inclusive policy formulation, alignment of labour laws with international standards, and implementation of Decent Work principles.

The event is supported by the European Union’s Team Europe Initiative, Denmark, the Netherlands, Sweden, and Canada.

Senior officials from the Labour Ministry, representatives from NCCWE, Bangladesh Employers’ Federation (BEF), the Labour Reform Commission, labour leaders, employer groups, and members of the media attended the opening session.