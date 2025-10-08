Brac marks 19 years of eye care, reaching millions nationwide

Brac is celebrating nineteen years of commitment to improving vision care across Bangladesh through its comprehensive eye care programs, which have reached around 17.7 million people.

This milestone comes as the world observes World Sight Day on Thursday, a day dedicated to raising awareness about the importance of eye health and the prevention of avoidable blindness.

Brac Health’s eye care initiative, currently active in 61 districts, is marking this year’s World Sight Day with more than 350 nationwide eye camps and over 50 awareness rallies.

Senior local government officials at the upazila level have been invited to participate in these activities, underscoring the critical role of eye health in public wellbeing.

The campaign, expected to reach around 10,000 people, targets vulnerable populations, including individuals with disabilities, women, and marginalised groups across rural communities, providing access to essential vision services, including reading glasses and affordable cataract surgeries.

Since its inception, Brac’s eye care initiatives have reached more than 17.7 million people, with interventions ranging from early detection through preliminary eye tests conducted by trained community health workers to referrals for complex cases requiring specialised treatment.

To date, the network has screened 11 million people for presbyopia — the inability to focus on nearby objects — and has provided more than 2.2 million pairs of glasses. Cataract camps are conducted at designated venues led by doctors from partner hospitals, ensuring quality care for those in need. In 2024 alone, 17,741 cataract cases were identified, and 13,191 surgeries were performed through this network.

These efforts are complemented by Brac’s partnerships with VisionSpring and Sightsavers, both of which play pivotal roles in expanding access to vision correction solutions and raising awareness about preventable blindness. VisionSpring has been Brac’s long-standing partner for 19 years in advancing presbyopia initiatives, enabling millions to access affordable reading glasses and essential care.

“Nearly two decades ago, we entered the field of eyecare, aimed at opening up access to vision correction for millions who could not afford it. Today, as we mark World Sight Day, we reaffirm our commitment to reach every community where preventable blindness still robs people of opportunity and economic potential.’’ said Dr Md Akramul Islam, senior director at Brac.

Misha Mahjabeen, country director, VisionSpring Bangladesh, reiterated: “On World Sight Day, we renew our commitment to making good vision accessible for all”.

She added: “Visual impairment is not just a health issue, it also affects economic opportunity and dignity.”

Brac’s eye care interventions, which have expanded from a pilot program in two upazilas to a nationwide network, focus on reducing preventable blindness through a combination of awareness campaigns, accessible eye care services, and the scaling up of affordable cataract surgeries.

Surveys indicate that visual impairment and blindness remain a major public health concern in Bangladesh, affecting over 750,000 people, with untreated cataract identified as the leading cause.

Besides cataracts, presbyopia, the inability to see objects up close, continues to affect one in five adults in Bangladesh, primarily those over 35. Brac’s multi-pronged eye care strategy, supported by its partners, aims to address these challenges by combining service delivery, community engagement, and sustainable health solutions.