Aurthohin set to unleash darkness, vengeance with new album ‘Phonixer Diary 2’

Aurthohin , the powerhouse of Bangladeshi rock music, is set to globally release their highly anticipated new album, “Phoenixer Diary 2”.

This sequel is poised to bring a dramatic and dark turn for the band and their music.

“Phoenixer Diary 1” established the “Bangla Nu Rock” genre, which was officially recognized by Spotify.

This new album from Aurthohin is expected to transcend musical boundaries, telling a story of intense rage and revenge.

While the first album depicted the Phoenix’s endurance and rebirth, “Phoenixer Diary 2” sees the character, ravaged by extreme loss, transformed from a symbol of hope into an emblem of destruction, consumed by the fire of vengeance.

The band promises this album will be darker, more intense, and musically richer than its predecessor.

At the Skyfall restaurant in the capital's SKS Tower, Mohakhali, Aurthohin met with media personnel to officially announce the global release date of their new album and share details of an exclusive secret listening party for fans.

It was announced at the event that “Phoenixer Diary 2” will be released on October 17, across all major streaming platforms, including YouTube Music, Spotify, Apple Music, Tidal, and Qobuz.

Furthermore, Aurthohin announced a highly secret and special event, the “Secret Listening Party,” for their dedicated fans known as “Oddbhut”, which will be held on Friday.

A song from the “Phoenixer Diary 2” album, “Unmad”, was released on the band's YouTube channel on Thursday and can be heard by clicking the link provided: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BuzPfe2Gezk.

Aurthohin expressed special gratitude for the patronage of Mercedes-Benz Bangladesh, the cooperation of Shell, Framework Finance Limited, Get Set Rock, and Verse Imagine, and the partnerships with Heavy Metal T-shirt, Music Castle, SP Rhythm, Skyfall, Tune & Bite Music Cafe, Universal Medical College & Hospital Ltd, and Cool Exposure for the album release and associated events.

The album will feature several collaborations with internationally renowned artists, including Grammy-nominated guitarist Frank Gambale; saxophone player Bob Franceschini (known for his work with Mike Stran and Paul Simon); bass player Bubby Lewis (known for his work with Snoop Dogg, Stevie Wonder, and Dr Dre); and Ahnaf, son of Bassbaba Sumon.

The album is dedicated to the memory of music director and artist A K Ratul.