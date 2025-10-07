Mirza Fakhrul: Deep conspiracy underway to divert election

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Tuesday said there is a deep conspiracy to divert the national election in a different direction.

“I urge the country's teaching community to remain vigilant so that no one can divert the election in a different direction. You have to play a big role in the upcoming election,” he told a teachers' grand rally on the occasion of the World Teachers' Day at Suhrawardy Udyan.

BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman also addressed the rally, joining it virtually.

Pro-BNP Teachers’ and Employees’ Unity Alliance organized the rally with the demands of establishing a non-discriminatory education system, setting the retirement age at 65 years, including non-MPO educational institutions as MPOs, and nationalizing the jobs of teachers and employees.

Stating that all the demands of teachers are in the BNP's 31-point programme, the BNP Secretary General said, “As a nation, we have one demand from you, and this demand is that you develop your students, our children, as people who can truly be ideal citizens, live in morality, and that we can all build a modern education system together.”

Mirza Fakhrul said: "Our goal is one, we want to build a happy and prosperous Bangladesh as dreamed by Shaheed President Ziaur Rahman. Our country is one, our path is one, that is Bangladesh.”

Chairman of the Teachers’ and Employees’ Unity Alliance Principal Salim Bhuiyan chaired the rally while organization’s Additional Secretary General Zakir Hossain moderated it.

BNP Standing Committee members Abdul Moyeen Khan, Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury and Professor AZM Zahid Hossain, former State Minister for Education ANM Ehsanul Haque Milon, National University Vice Chancellor Professor ASM Amanullah, former Dhaka University Pro-Vice Chancellor AFM Yusuf Haider, Teachers-Employees Unity Alliance Secretary General Mugisuddin Chowdhury and teachers from different districts spoke at the rally.

BNP Chairperson's Advisory Council member Abdus Salam, Afroza Begum Rita and other BNP central leaders were present at the rally.