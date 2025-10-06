Gold price surpasses Tk 2L per bhori

Gold prices in Bangladesh reached an all-time high on Monday, crossing the Tk2 lakh mark per bhori (11.664 grams) for the first time, following continuous increases in September and early October.

The Bangladesh Jewelers’ Association (Bajus) announced a Tk3,150 hike for 22-carat gold, setting the new rate at Tk2,00,775 per bhori, effective Tuesday. The rise reflects an increase in the value of pure gold in the local market, according to Bajus’ Standing Committee on Pricing and Price Monitoring.

The updated rates, which include the mandatory 5% VAT and a 6% minimum wage set by Bajus, are as follows:

22-carat: Tk2,00,775 per bhori

21-carat: Tk1,91,605 per bhori

18-carat: Tk1,64,229 per bhori

Traditional (Sanatani): Tk1,36,445 per bhori

Bajus had earlier set a record on Saturday, when 22-carat gold rose by Tk2,192 to Tk1,97,576 per bhori. This year alone, the association has revised gold prices 61 times, including 43 increases and 18 decreases.

The surge in domestic gold prices mirrors global trends, with international rates surpassing $3,900 per ounce for the first time.