ISPR: Army chief’s remarks distorted by malicious groups

The army chief has not made any statement about giving indemnity to anyone accused of enforced disappearances, murder, or other crimes against humanity, said a statement of the Inter Services Public Relations Directorate (ISPR) on Monday.

Some dishonest and malicious groups especially individuals living abroad are once again twisting his words and spreading misleading posts on social media, it said.

The purpose of this false campaign is to create division between the patriotic army and the people of Bangladesh, ISPR added.

The statement clarified that on September 30, 2025, a research report was presented at an event aimed at finding ways to improve the army’s support to the civil administration.

The event discussed how the army operates under current laws and the challenges it faces.

During the discussion, the issue of giving "magistracy powers" to army personnel in certain situations was raised.

At one point, the topic of indemnity under Section 132 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPc) came up.

The army chief spoke about how this law, which protects army personnel on duty from legal action, sometimes conflicts with the International Crimes (Tribunals) Act, 1973 (Amended 2024).

Under the CrPc, army members have the authority to disperse illegal gatherings while helping the civil administration.

Therefore, it is important to ensure legal protection for those carrying out duties.

The army has already informed the relevant government authorities about this matter, said the statement.

ISPR suggested people to stay alert and not be misled by such false information.