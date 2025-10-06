Monday, October 06, 2025

DMP bans rallies, processions around chief adviser's residence, Secretariat

The restriction effective from Tuesday will remain in place until further notice

Logo of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP). Photo: Collected
Update : 06 Oct 2025, 03:20 PM

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has imposed a ban on rallies, processions, demonstrations and gatherings around the Secretariat, the chief Adviser’s residence and its adjacent areas including Hotel Intercontinental crossing, Kakrail Mosque crossing, Minto Road and Officer’s Club crossing.

The restriction effective from Tuesday will remain in place until further notice, according to a public notice signed by DMP Commissioner SM Sazzat Ali.

The ban will be enforced under Section 29 of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police Ordinance (Ordinance No. III/76) to maintain discipline and for the sake of safety of the chief adviser, it said.

Muhammad YunusDhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP)
