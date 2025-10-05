Sunday, October 05, 2025

Rizwana urges adaptation finance, just transition, and people-centered investment

The adviser called on development partners to support innovative and bankable climate-resilience initiatives

Environment Adviser Rizwana Hasan had a meeting held at the Bangladesh Secretariat with the Ambassadors of Denmark, Norway, and Sweden: Christian Brix Møller, Håkon Arald Gulbrandsen, and Nicolas Weeks. Photo: Courtesy
Update : 05 Oct 2025, 02:59 PM

In meetings with Nordic ambassadors in Dhaka, Syeda Rizwana Hasan, adviser to the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change and the Ministry of Water Resources, urged greater adaptation finance, just transition, and people-centered investment to protect vulnerable communities and strengthen Bangladesh’s climate resilience ahead of global negotiations.

Rizwana underlined Bangladesh’s urgent climate priorities ahead of the upcoming global negotiations. She emphasized the need for scaled-up adaptation support, operationalization of the Loss and Damage Fund, and accelerating just transition across key sectors.

Environment adviser said these on Sunday in a meeting held at the Bangladesh Secretariat with the Ambassadors of Denmark, Norway, and Sweden — Christian Brix Møller, Håkon Arald Gulbrandsen, and Nicolas Weeks.

Photo: Courtesy

Rizwana Hasan stressed that while just transition remains important, Bangladesh’s immediate challenge is mobilizing finance to protect vulnerable communities through adaptation and loss-and-damage measures.

Citing the water crisis in coastal areas due to salinity intrusion, she proposed community-based rainwater harvesting projects as a cost-effective, scalable solution that could ensure safe drinking water for thousands during the dry season. She called on development partners to support such innovative and bankable climate-resilience initiatives.

The Nordic ambassadors praised Bangladesh’s proactive approach and reaffirmed their commitment to cooperate on renewable energy, wind power, green shipping, and adaptation finance.

Both sides agreed on the importance of stronger bilateral dialogues and regional collaboration to amplify the voices of climate-vulnerable nations. 

Rizwana Hasan expressed optimism that, with political will and partnerships, the upcoming climate negotiations could deliver concrete gains in adaptation finance, loss-and-damage implementation, and community-led resilience.

Earlier in the day, addressing the Regional Infrastructure Monitoring Alliance (RIMA) Conference 2025 at Hotel Lake Castle, Dhaka, Rizwana Hasan urged for people-centered investment. She cautioned: “Investment without debate, safeguards, and public consent risks harming both people and the environment. Good investment is that which protects nature, respects people’s voices, and strengthens long-term resilience.”

Mohammad Navid Shafiullah, additional secretary (Climate Change); Md Khayrul Hasan, additional secretary (Development);  Dharitri Kumar Sarkar,  joint secretary (Climate Change); Md Rezaul Karim, joint secretary (Environment) of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change; and Nayoka Martinez Backstrom, first secretary of the Swedish Embassy, were also present in the occasion. 

Topics:

Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate ChangeSyeda Rizwana Hasan
