National Consensus Commission to submit final report to interim government

Professor Yunus expressed satisfaction with the commission’s progress

The National Consensus Commission holds a meeting at the State Guest House Jamuna in Dhaka to review the July charter and finalize its report for submission to the interim government on Sunday, October 5, 2025. Photo: PID
Update : 05 Oct 2025, 12:55 PM

The National Consensus Commission is set to submit its final report to the interim government very soon, according to the commission’s Vice-Chair Professor Ali Riaz.

He made the announcement during a meeting of the commission on Sunday morning, at the State Guest House Jamuna, chaired by Commission President and Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus.

The nearly hour-long meeting discussed the contents of the July charter, its implementation procedures, political parties’ positions on the issues, and the commission’s stance.

Professor Yunus expressed satisfaction with the commission’s progress.

Professor Ali Riaz said the commission had received extensive cooperation from all political parties and noted the remarkable support provided by the media.

Professor Yunus also conveyed thanks and best wishes to all commission members and instructed that updates on the commission’s final progress be provided to him at the earliest possible time.

Attending the meeting on behalf of the commission were Vice-Chair Professor Ali Riaz, members Justice Md Emdadul Haque, Dr Iftekharruzzaman, Dr Badiul Alam Majumdar, Dr Md Ayub Mia, and Special Assistant to the Chief Adviser Monir Haider.

Also present were interim government advisers Muhammad Fouzul Kabir Khan, Asif Nazrul, and Adilur Rahman Khan.

Topics:

Muhammad YunusAli RiazNational Consensus Commission
