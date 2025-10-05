Sunday, October 05, 2025

CA Yunus: Govt closely monitoring status, safety of participants in flotilla for Gaza

'We stand with Shahidul Alam and with Gaza-now and forever,' he says

Collage image of Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus and human rights activist Shahidul Alam. Photo: BSS
Update : 05 Oct 2025, 11:12 AM

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus on Saturday said that the government is closely monitoring the status and safety of those participating in the historic “Global Sumud Flotilla” for Gaza. 

“We are closely monitoring the status and safety of those participating in the historic flotilla for Gaza, especially world-renowned photographer and human rights activist Shahidul Alam,” he said in a statement on Saturday evening. 

The chief adviser said Shahidul has approached this mission with the same courage, resolve and unwavering spirit he showed when he endured 107 days in prison in 2018 for speaking out against injustice under the Hasina government. 

“He stands today as a shining embodiment of the unyielding spirit of Bangladesh,” Professor Yunus added.

“As I declared before the United Nations General Assembly last month--the indifference to human pain is destroying the progress humanity has built through decades of struggle. Nowhere is this tragedy more visible than in Gaza,” said Dr Muhammad Yunus.

“Children are dying of hunger. Civilians are being killed without distinction. Entire neighborhoods, including hospitals and schools, are being wiped from the map”, he added.  

“We stand with Shahidul Alam and with Gaza-now and forever,” the chief adviser said.

Muhammad YunusGazaPhotographer Shahidul Alam
