Saturday, October 04, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Consensus Commission reviews final phase preparations for July Charter

The commission also finalized the agenda for its adjourned meeting with political parties, scheduled for Sunday

The National Consensus Commission reviews preparations for the final phase of deliberations over the July National Charter 2025 and finalises the agenda for its adjourned meeting with political parties at a meeting held at the commission office in Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban on Saturday, October 4, 2025. Photo: UNB
Update : 04 Oct 2025, 08:28 PM

The National Consensus Commission has reviewed preparations for the final phase of deliberations over the July National Charter 2025, as part of its ongoing efforts to ensure effective implementation of the charter’s objectives.

A meeting in this regard was held on Saturday at the commission office in the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban, where members revisited the opinions and recommendations previously provided by experts and political stakeholders.

The commission also finalized the agenda for its adjourned meeting with political parties, scheduled for Sunday.

Vice-chairman of the NCC, Professor Ali Riaz, along with Commission members Dr Badiul Alam Majumdar, Justice Md Emdadul Haque, Dr Iftekharuzzaman, and Dr Md Ayub Mia, attended the meeting.

Monir Haider, special assistant to the chief adviser involved in the consensus-building process, was also present.

Topics:

JulyAli RiazNational Consensus Commission
Read More

Attorney General: No legal barrier to implementing July Charter

Consensus Commission holds meeting with experts

EC plans dialogue with academics, civil society Sunday

Consensus Commission holds meeting with experts on ways to implement 'July Charter'

Iftekharuzzaman: Free, fair election impossible if election-time govt shows bias

Ongoing talks with political parties to resolve all issues, hopes Shafiqul

Latest News

Seven British MPs call for swift election in Bangladesh

Mustafizur, the 'King of Dots' in T20Is

Nur returns home after treatment in Singapore

Government, protesters reach deal to end unrest in Pakistan's Kashmir

Ilish fishing ban: 2,936 fishermen to get 73.40 tonnes of rice in Khulna

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x