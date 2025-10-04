Consensus Commission reviews final phase preparations for July Charter

The National Consensus Commission has reviewed preparations for the final phase of deliberations over the July National Charter 2025, as part of its ongoing efforts to ensure effective implementation of the charter’s objectives.

A meeting in this regard was held on Saturday at the commission office in the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban, where members revisited the opinions and recommendations previously provided by experts and political stakeholders.

The commission also finalized the agenda for its adjourned meeting with political parties, scheduled for Sunday.

Vice-chairman of the NCC, Professor Ali Riaz, along with Commission members Dr Badiul Alam Majumdar, Justice Md Emdadul Haque, Dr Iftekharuzzaman, and Dr Md Ayub Mia, attended the meeting.

Monir Haider, special assistant to the chief adviser involved in the consensus-building process, was also present.