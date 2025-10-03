Five-day art exhibition begins at DU

A five-day Art Exhibition has begun at the Shilpacharya Zainul Abedin Gallery of the Dhaka University on Friday. The university's 50th batch (1997-98 session) of the Fine Art faculty organized the exhibition at the Zainul Gallery-01 on Friday afternoon.

Professor Farida Zaman, Ekushey Padak-awarded artist, joined the inaugural session as the chief guest. Painter and poet Zahid Mustafa was recognized as the guest of honour at the opening ceremony of the exhibition. Professor Farida Zaman inaugurated the exhibition at 5pm.

Titled "A Group Art Exhibition", the event features 46 artworks created by 23 artists, ranging from scenic landscapes to pieces reflecting humanitarian appeals for Gaza.

Some of the notable works on display include Blood and Blossoms (1,2), Whisper of Tide, Whisper of Silence, Maya, Banglar Bodhu, Nature, Brikkho Kothon, Durgar Biye, The Last Reader of Poetry, The Gardener, Opekkha, Rhythm of Creation, and Radiance in the Dark.

The exhibition will remain open to visitors until October 7.