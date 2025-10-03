Friday, October 03, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Five-day art exhibition begins at DU

The event showcases 46 artworks by 23 artists, from scenic landscapes to Gaza-focused humanitarian pieces

“Blood and Blossoms” is among the key artworks showcased at the five-day “A Group Art Exhibition” by Dhaka University’s 50th batch Fine Art faculty at the Shilpacharya Zainul Abedin Gallery on Friday, October 3, 2025. Photo: BSS
Update : 03 Oct 2025, 09:03 PM

A five-day Art Exhibition has begun at the Shilpacharya Zainul Abedin Gallery of the Dhaka University on Friday. The university's 50th batch (1997-98 session) of the Fine Art faculty organized the exhibition at the Zainul Gallery-01 on Friday afternoon. 

Professor Farida Zaman, Ekushey Padak-awarded artist, joined the inaugural session as the chief guest. Painter and poet Zahid Mustafa was recognized as the guest of honour at the opening ceremony of the exhibition. Professor Farida Zaman inaugurated the exhibition at 5pm.

Titled "A Group Art Exhibition", the event features 46 artworks created by 23 artists, ranging from scenic landscapes to pieces reflecting humanitarian appeals for Gaza.

Some of the notable works on display include Blood and Blossoms (1,2), Whisper of Tide, Whisper of Silence, Maya, Banglar Bodhu, Nature, Brikkho Kothon, Durgar Biye, The Last Reader of Poetry, The Gardener, Opekkha, Rhythm of Creation, and Radiance in the Dark.

The exhibition will remain open to visitors until October 7.

Topics:

art exhibitionDhaka University (DU)
Read More

Hustle and homework: Life of street children on Dhaka University campus

DU female students challenge dormitory curfew rules

Ducsu ballot printing followed due process, says DU

DU postpones all scheduled exams for next 12 days

DU refuses to release Ducsu voter lists, calls CCTV footage ‘confidential’

Ducsu losing candidates file complaints over ballot security, voter attendance issues

Latest News

Three bodies recovered in separate incidents across Dhaka

Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner sue Ray J over false federal investigation claims

Sean Diddy Combs faces sentencing for transporting people for sexual encounters

Verma: Bangladesh, India emotionally linked by shared sacrifices

Experts say Trump unlikely to win Nobel Peace Prize despite past nominations

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x