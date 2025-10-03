Prof Yunus at UNGA: Press secretary outlines 6 key achievements

Chief Adviser’s Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam on Friday listed six major achievements during Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus' recent UNGA tour, including his government's democratic commitment and vision for a collaborative future.

Prof Yunus led Bangladesh’s high-level delegation to the 80th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York last week, where he addressed the international community, held bilateral meetings with world leaders, and outlined Bangladesh’s vision for democracy, humanitarian leadership, and future economic cooperation.

He returned home on Thursday morning, concluding a nine-day visit marked by extensive engagements during the 80th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

The press secretary shared a summary of Prof Yunus' UNGA tour achievements.

⁠A message of democratic commitment

In his address to the UN General Assembly, Prof Yunus reaffirmed Bangladesh’s unwavering commitment to democracy, transparency, and inclusive governance.

Highlighting the government’s preparations for free, fair, and participatory elections, he assured the global community that Bangladesh is ready to uphold the democratic values cherished by its people and partners.

Accompanying the chief adviser were six representatives from the Bangladesh political parties.

This was the first time such a distinguished group of political leaders had travelled together. During the visit, they held key meetings with diplomats, diaspora leaders, and business representatives.

These engagements sent a powerful message that all of Bangladesh is moving together toward democratic, free, and fair elections, Shafiqul said.

Strategic engagements with global leaders

During his visit, the chief adviser held a series of high-level bilateral meetings aimed at strengthening Bangladesh’s global partnerships and advancing shared priorities.

Key engagements included talks with leaders from Italy, Finland, the Netherlands, Pakistan, Australia, Albania, Kosovo and Bhutan, focusing on democratic governance, trade, climate resilience, and human development.

He also met with United Nations Secretary General António Guterres, United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi, Unicef Executive Director Catherine Russell, UN Under Secretary General Rabab Fatima, World Bank President Ajay Banga, Queen Maxima of the Netherlands and IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva.

Prof Yunus attended a dinner hosted by US President Donald Trump, where he met a number of top world leaders.

Significant discussions also took place with a special envoy of the US, underlining Bangladesh’s pivotal role in regional cooperation and multilateral diplomacy, Prof Yunus said.

Humanitarian leadership on the Rohingya crisis

A central focus of Prof Yunus’ mission was the Rohingya crisis, where he emphasized Bangladesh’s continued leadership in providing shelter and humanitarian assistance to over a million displaced people.

In meetings with UN agencies and donor nations, he called for renewed global action to ensure safe, voluntary, and dignified repatriation to Myanmar and urged the international community not to let the crisis fade from global attention.

Prof Yunus was able to gain the commitment of $96 million from the US and UK to aid the Rohingya refugees.

Invitation for independent UN assessment on Bangladesh's LDC graduation readiness

In a significant move to underscore the government’s commitment to accountability and development, the chief adviser invited the United Nations to conduct an independent assessment of Bangladesh’s progress as a Least Developed Country (LDC) transitioning toward middle-income status.

"This invitation demonstrates Dhaka’s confidence in its economic trajectory and openness to constructive international evaluation," said the press secretary.

New economic and employment opportunities

Bangladesh’s engagement at the UNGA also opened new doors for overseas employment and labour mobility, Shafiqul said.

Chief Adviser Yunus held productive discussions with officials from Kosovo, Albania, and other European countries exploring avenues for Bangladeshi workers to contribute to their growing labour markets.

These opportunities are expected to bolster remittance inflows and strengthen people-to-people ties with new partner nations, said the press secretary.

A vision for a collaborative future

Chief Adviser Yunus’ participation in the UNGA underscores Bangladesh’s role as a responsible global actor committed to democratic governance, humanitarian solidarity, and constructive international cooperation.