Prof Yunus mourns language movement hero Ahmad Rafiq's death

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus has expressed profound sorrow over the death of Ekushey Padak-winning language movement veteran and eminent intellectual Ahmad Rafiq.

In a condolence message, the chief adviser said Ahmad Rafiq was a distinguished witness and a powerful voice of the Language Movement.

He also praised him as an exceptional poet, essayist, researcher and a leading figure in Rabindra studies.

“Through the writing and editing of more than a hundred books, he made lasting contributions to Bangla literature, culture, and the history of the Language Movement,” said Prof Yunus.

Rafiq’s work in Rabindra studies earned him wide respect across both Bengals, and the Tagore Research Institute in Kolkata honoured him with the title Rabindra-tattvacharya in recognition of his scholarly excellence.

Professor Yunus mentioned that Ahmad Rafiq’s death marks “an irreparable loss to the world of culture and free thought” in Bangladesh. He commended Rafiq’s unwavering dedication to intellectual pursuits, despite battling visual impairment and illness in his later years.

He offered prayers for the eternal peace of the departed soul and extended his heartfelt condolences to Rafiq’s bereaved family, well-wishers, and admirers.

“Ahmad Rafiq’s life and work will continue to inspire future generations,” the chief adviser added. “The nation will remember him with deep gratitude.”

Ahmad Rafiq passed away at 10:12pm on Thursday while undergoing treatment at BIRDEM Hospital in the capital. He was 96.