Thursday, October 02, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
UP chairman dies as trolley runs him over in Naogaon

The body will be handed over to the family after legal formalities, police say

Habibur Rahman, chairman of the Najipur Union Parishad in Patnitala, Naogaon. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 02 Oct 2025, 06:51 PM

Habibur Rahman, chairman of Najipur union parishad in Patnitala upazila pf Naogaon died after being run over by a power tiller-driven trolley on Thursday.

The accident occurred around 2pm in the Ramjibanpur area on the Najipur-Gaganpur road. Rahman, also the former joint convener of the Patnitala Upazila unit of the BNP, was riding a motorcycle from the New Market area of Najipur Municipality to Raghunathpur village with a permit to go fishing.

According to local residents and police, the trolley coming from the opposite direction ran him over, killing him on the spot.

Abu Taleb, investigation officer of Patnitala Police Station, said police recovered Habibur’s body and brought it to the station. After completing legal formalities, the body will be handed over to his family.

NaogaonKilled in Road Accident
