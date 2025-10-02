Thursday, October 02, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

3 killed as bus loses control in Feni

At least 15 people were injured 

Representational image. Photo: Collected
Update : 02 Oct 2025, 01:00 PM

At least three people have died after a passenger bus lost control and crashed in Feni.

At least 15 others were injured in the incident.

Among the deceased, the identities of two are known: local auto-rickshaw driver Shraban, 20, and passenger Shamim Ara, 50. 

The accident occurred around 11:30am on Thursday, near Silonia Bazar on the Feni-Maizdi road.

OC Harunur Rashid of Mohipal Highway police station said a Sugandha Paribahan bus headed to Noakhali lost control, overturned, and fell onto a roadside shop. Two people died on the spot, and another succumbed to injuries at the hospital. Several of the injured are in critical condition.

Police and locals rescued the injured and admitted them to Feni Sadar Hospital. The full details of all deceased and injured are yet to be confirmed.

Topics:

FeniBus accident
Read More

River erosion threatens thousands across Feni’s three upazilas

Khaleda Zia named to Fulgazi BNP committee ahead of polls

2 killed in Feni road crash

5 killed in a bus crash in Lakshmipur

284 flood-hit schools in Feni remain unrepaired

Feni faces flood risk again as embankment work stalls

Latest News

Light to moderate rain, thundershowers likely in parts of country

Cox’s Bazar buzzes with tourists despite rain; security tightened

Flick: Barca must defend better to reach PSG level

Australia power past New Zealand in Women's Cricket World Cup

'BNP to participate in polls under Tarique Rahman’s leadership'

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x