3 killed as bus loses control in Feni

At least three people have died after a passenger bus lost control and crashed in Feni.

At least 15 others were injured in the incident.

Among the deceased, the identities of two are known: local auto-rickshaw driver Shraban, 20, and passenger Shamim Ara, 50.

The accident occurred around 11:30am on Thursday, near Silonia Bazar on the Feni-Maizdi road.

OC Harunur Rashid of Mohipal Highway police station said a Sugandha Paribahan bus headed to Noakhali lost control, overturned, and fell onto a roadside shop. Two people died on the spot, and another succumbed to injuries at the hospital. Several of the injured are in critical condition.

Police and locals rescued the injured and admitted them to Feni Sadar Hospital. The full details of all deceased and injured are yet to be confirmed.