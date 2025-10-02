Prof Yunus returns home from US

Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus returned home on Thursday morning, concluding a nine-day visit marked by extensive engagements during the 80th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

An Emirates Airlines commercial flight carrying the Chief Adviser and his small entourage landed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 9am.

Prof Yunus left New York on Tuesday night (US time) for Dhaka via Dubai.

Bangladesh Ambassador to the United States Tareq Md Ariful Islam and Bangladesh’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Ambassador Salahuddin Noman Chowdhury saw him off at John F Kennedy International Airport, said Chief Adviser's Deputy Press Secretary Abul Kalam Azad Majumder.

Prof Yunus began his UNGA tour on September 22 and concluded it by attending the high-level conference on the “Situation of Rohingya Muslims and Other Minorities” held at the UN General Assembly Hall on Tuesday.

He delivered his address at the 80th UNGA on September 26 and held a series of meetings with world leaders on the sidelines of the session.

BNP Secretary-General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, BNP leader Humayun Kabir, Jamaat-e-Islami Nayeb-e-Ameer Syeed Abdullah Muhammad Taher, Jamaat’s US spokesperson Mohammad Nakibur Rahman, National Citizen Party member secretary Akhter Hossen, and first senior joint member secretary Dr Tasnim Jara joined the delegation at Prof Yunus’s invitation.

Speaking broadly at the UNGA, Prof Yunus warned, the “truth before us is frightening” and stressed that “extreme nationalism, geopolitics that thrive on the suffering of others, and indifference to human pain are destroying the progress humanity has built through decades of struggle”.

This tragedy is most visible in Gaza, he said, adding that the two-State solution must be implemented now.

Prof Yunus described three goals on which young people must be able to build the future: zero carbon, zero wealth concentration and zero unemployment. “Let the dream of a three-zero world be the dream of all nations.”