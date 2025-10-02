Thursday, October 02, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
SI injured in attack by drug dealers in Dhaka’s Mugda

He was struck from behind on the head with a bamboo stick

File image of police. Photo: Ahadul Karim Khan/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 02 Oct 2025, 09:36 AM

A sub-inspector (SI) of police was seriously injured after being attacked by suspected drug dealers in the Madinabag area of Dhaka’s Mugda on Wednesday evening, police said.

The incident took place around 6:30pm while SI Rusel was returning from an anti-narcotics operation.

He was struck from behind on the head with a bamboo stick, leaving him critically injured, said Mugda police station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Sajedur Rahman.

Rusel was initially taken to a local hospital and later transferred to the emergency unit of Dhaka Medical College Hospital around 8:15pm. Doctors said he remains unconscious.

When asked whether any of the attackers had been identified, OC Sajedur said: “Right now, our priority is to save the life of our colleague. Further action will follow once his condition stabilizes.”

Topics:

Policedrug peddler
