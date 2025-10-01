DMP Commissioner: No untoward incident reported so far during Durga Puja

No untoward incident was reported with the Durga Puja, the largest religious festival of the minority Hindu community, being celebrated in a festive mood, Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) commissioner SM Sazzat Ali said on Wednesday.

Police are ready to deal with any attempts to disrupt the peaceful environment in which the Durga Puja is being observed, he warned.

The DMP commissioner made the remarks while visiting puja mandaps at Banani and Bashundhara residential areas in the capital in the afternoon.

Sazzaat said that 254 puja mandaps across Dhaka city are celebrating the religious event.

He assured all of ensuring every measure necessary to enable a joyful ending of the festival with the immersion ritual tomorrow.

The commissioner further said that people of different religions—Hindus, Muslims, Buddhists, and Christians—have lived together in harmony for centuries in this country and stressed the need to protect this communal harmony for future generations.

Additional Police commissioner SN Mohammad Nazrul Islam, along with other senior DMP officials, accompanied the commissioner in his visit.