Thursday, October 02, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

DMP Commissioner: No untoward incident reported so far during Durga Puja

Police are ready to deal with any attempts to disrupt the peaceful environment, DMP Commissioner Sazzat Ali warned

DMP Commissioner Sazzat Ali while visiting puja mandaps at Banani and Bashundhara residential areas in the capital in the Wednesday afternoon, October 1, 2025. Photo: UNB
Update : 01 Oct 2025, 11:44 PM

No untoward incident was reported with the Durga Puja, the largest religious festival of the minority Hindu community, being celebrated in a festive mood, Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) commissioner SM Sazzat Ali said on Wednesday.

Police are ready to deal with any attempts to disrupt the peaceful environment in which the Durga Puja is being observed, he warned.

The DMP commissioner made the remarks while visiting puja mandaps at Banani and Bashundhara residential areas in the capital in the afternoon.

Sazzaat said that 254 puja mandaps across Dhaka city are celebrating the religious event.

He assured all of ensuring every measure necessary to enable a joyful ending of the festival with the immersion ritual tomorrow.

The commissioner further said that people of different religions—Hindus, Muslims, Buddhists, and Christians—have lived together in harmony for centuries in this country and stressed the need to protect this communal harmony for future generations.

Additional Police commissioner SN Mohammad Nazrul Islam, along with other senior DMP officials, accompanied the commissioner in his visit.

Topics:

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP)Durga PujaDMP Commissioner
Read More

Home adviser: Plot to disrupt Durga Puja in hills foiled

Fakhrul urges vigilance to ensure peaceful Durga Puja celebrations

Asif Nazrul: No chance of lifting ban on Awami League in near future

Tarique: Religion belongs to individuals, state belongs to all

Sharmeen: All religious festivals will be fearless, joyful in New Bangladesh

Maha Navami Puja of Sharadiyo Durgotsab on Wednesday

Latest News

Kalidas Karmakar’s ‘Holy War’ attains global spotlight at Sotheby’s auction

From promises to constraints: Ducsu leaders now trapped in limitations

Disaster policies failing persons with disabilities, warns new brief

Actor Ilias Kanchan undergoes surgery for brain tumor

Barir Naam Shahana – Bangladesh’s nomination for Oscar

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x