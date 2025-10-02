Bangladesh faces child health emergency

Bangladesh is grappling with alarming levels of environmental pollution, with air pollution, noise pollution, and electronic waste (e-waste) emerging as silent killers that threaten children’s health—particularly in the capital.

Experts warn that without urgent intervention, the long-term impact could include widespread developmental damage, ranging from respiratory illnesses to neurological disorders.

The grim picture was revealed in September at the launch of a new handbook, “Children’s Health and the Environment,” published by the Directorate General of Medical Education (DGME) in collaboration with Unicef.

Air pollution: A deadly burden

According to the handbook, Bangladesh was ranked the world’s most polluted country in 2023, while Dhaka was the second most polluted city globally between 2018 and 2021.

In 2021 alone, air pollution was responsible for more than 235,000 deaths in Bangladesh, including 19,000 children under the age of five.

Household air pollution from burning wood, coal, kerosene, and crop residue accounted for 69,000 premature deaths, while another 13,500 deaths were linked to ambient PM2.5 exposure.

Experts warn that exposure during pregnancy increases the risk of premature birth, low birth weight, congenital defects, and stillbirth.

Emerging research also links early exposure to fine particulate matter and nitrogen dioxide with higher risks of autism spectrum disorder, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), and childhood leukaemia.

An earlier study by the National Institute of Preventive and Social Medicine (NIPSOM) found that toxic metal exposure—particularly lead—is costing Bangladeshi children up to 20 million IQ points each year.

Noise pollution: The silent threat

The handbook highlights the case of Zahid, a five-year-old boy who developed conductive hearing loss after prolonged exposure to noise near his family’s home by a busy bus stand. Doctors advised the family to relocate to protect his hearing.

Dhaka has now been ranked the noisiest city among 61 major cities worldwide, with average sound levels reaching 119 decibels—more than double the World Health Organization’s safe limit of 55.

Vehicle traffic accounts for nearly 75% of city noise, with some areas recording levels as high as 110–132 decibels, comparable to a rock concert.

At Motijheel Ideal School and College, noise levels were recorded at 77 decibels in the morning, while Dhaka Medical College Hospital reported levels of 89–91 decibels.

Doctors warn such conditions are dangerous for children’s hearing and concentration.

According to Bangladesh Poribesh Andolon, 5–7% of patients at Bangladesh Medical University (BMU) already suffer from noise-induced hearing loss.

E-waste: A growing hazard

Bangladesh generates around 2.81 million tons of electronic waste annually, a figure projected to rise to 4.62 million tons by 2035, according to research by Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (Buet).

Children living near informal recycling sites are exposed to toxic chemicals such as lead, mercury, and cadmium, which can reduce lung function, damage DNA, and impair growth and immunity.

Reported symptoms include insomnia, headaches, dizziness, chest pain, and muscle weakness.

A 2023 study found that 35 million Bangladeshi children have blood lead levels above the World Health Organization’s safety threshold.

Water and sanitation: Hidden killers

The handbook recounts the case of Mala, a two-month-old infant from a farming community who died after being misdiagnosed and exposed to contaminated drinking water.

Initially breastfed, Mala was later fed powdered formula mixed with water from the family’s private well.

Tests later revealed nitrate levels 15 times higher than national safety standards, caused by fertilizer runoff from nearby farms.

She died from methemoglobinaemia, a condition where hemoglobin fails to carry oxygen effectively.

Although 97% of households in Bangladesh have access to an “improved” water source, surveys show only 30% of that water is actually safe to drink.

Spot checks revealed visible faecal matter and dirt at many sites.

Arsenic contamination remains widespread, with up to 95% of individual tube wells and 94% of shared tube wells testing positive in vulnerable districts such as Chandpur, Munshiganj, and Satkhira.

Household practices exacerbate risks.

Around 60% of families store drinking water, but only 44% keep containers covered, and just 14% treat the water before use.

Unicef research reveals that over 40% of stored household water samples are contaminated with Escherichia coli—a harmful bacterium linked to illnesses such as diarrhoea (sometimes with blood), urinary tract infections, pneumonia, and even life-threatening sepsis—despite the water being clean at the source.

Sanitation also remains inadequate. While open defecation has declined, millions still rely on unimproved or shared latrines.

Fewer than half of households have a designated handwashing station with soap and water, leaving children vulnerable to diarrhoeal diseases and malnutrition.

In healthcare facilities, conditions are even worse. Only 1% of facilities have complete basic water, sanitation, and hygiene services. Just 5% have basic sanitation, and most lack functional handwashing facilities at points of care.

Waste management is dangerously weak, with only one-third of facilities disposing of medical waste safely. Rural facilities are disproportionately affected, with access eight times lower than in urban centres.

Government hospitals and upazila health complexes perform better (29%), but overall, only 2% of public facilities meet minimum standards, compared to higher-performing private facilities.

Climate stress compounds these challenges.

Coastal areas are increasingly facing salinity intrusion, forcing children to consume salty or contaminated water that heightens risks of stunting, diarrhoea, and skin disease.

Bangladesh’s climate vulnerability is worsening these health threats.

Dhaka also recorded 269 days above 30°C in 2023, leaving children increasingly exposed to heat stress and dehydration.

United action

“Our children are among the most affected by climate change, and air pollution is one of the biggest challenges we face. Nearly 90% of brain development occurs within the first seven years of life. Preventing pollution is now critical,” said Prof Dr Md Abu Jafor, director general of the Directorate General of Health Services.

Unicef Deputy Representative Deepika Sharma stressed the need for collective action: “Climate change demands a united response. All organizations concerned must work together to implement effective policies.”

Prof Dr Nazmul Hosain, Director General, Directorate General of Medical Education (DGME), added: “Strong policy measures are essential to reduce the environmental impacts of climate change. This requires coordination between government, institutions, and communities.”