Jail authorities claim ex-minister Nurul Majid Humayun wasn't handcuffed on deathbed

The recent photograph circulated on social media is 'completely misleading and untrue', the statement says 

File image of former industries minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun. Photo: BSS
Update : 01 Oct 2025, 08:35 PM

Bangladesh Jail authorities have refuted the social media claims that former industries minister and jail inmate Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun was kept in handcuffs on his deathbed, terming such reports as “misleading and baseless”.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the jail authorities said that the photograph being circulated on social media claiming to show him (Humayun) receiving treatment at the ICU in Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) was “completely misleading and untrue”.

It said that the former minister had been sent to hospitals several times for treatment following due procedure while in custody. “Most recently, he was admitted to the ICU of DMCH on September 25 and remained there until his death,” read the release. 

The statement added that the jail authorities had always acted responsibly to protect the human rights and dignity of every inmate, with no exception in Humayun’s case.

The jail authorities urged everyone to refrain from spreading misleading and defamatory information about a deceased person.

Topics:

Bangladesh JailNurul Majid Mahmud Humayun
