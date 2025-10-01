Wednesday, October 01, 2025

NCP seeks BNP’s explanation over ‘unwelcome’ declaration of Patwary in Chandpur

The NCP statement also demands clarification from BNP’s central leadership on what 'total resistance' entails

File Image of Chief Coordinator of the National Citizen Party (NCP) Nasiruddin Patwari. Photo: BSS
Update : 01 Oct 2025, 12:41 PM

The National Citizens' Party (NCP) has demanded clarification from the BNP after its chief coordinator, Nasiruddin Patwary, was declared ‘unwelcome’ in Chandpur by local BNP activists, who also burned his effigy and vowed ‘total resistance’ against him.

The party also called for organizational action against Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) members involved in 'aggressive behavior', reports Bangla Tribune.

In a statement signed by NCP Joint Member Secretary (Office) Saleh Uddin Sifat, it was said: "This Saturday in Shahrasti, Chandpur, local leaders and activists of Chhatra Dal and Jubo Dal declared NCP Chief Coordinator Muhammad Nasiruddin Patwary as 'unwelcome', burned his effigy, and announced a campaign of 'total resistance' against him. We strongly condemn and protest this threat."

The statement also demands clarification from BNP’s central leadership on what "total resistance" entails, warning against the revival of intimidation tactics similar to those faced during the Awami League regime.

The NCP emphasized that such actions reflect fascist behavior and called for democratic tolerance.

It was also mentioned that Patwary previously faced hostility from local BNP activists during a Ramadan iftar program in his own constituency.

The NCP stressed that declaring "total resistance" in response to political opinions is unacceptable and reflects a threatening, aggressive attitude — not political conduct.

Notably, on Saturday, local BNP-affiliated student and youth activists burned an effigy of Patwary in protest of his alleged derogatory remarks about BNP leaders and vowed to resist him in the area.

