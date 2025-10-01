Wednesday, October 01, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

CA Yunus leaves New York for home

During his visit, Prof Yunus delivered his speech at the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on September 26

Photo: Facebook/Chief Adviser GOB
Update : 01 Oct 2025, 09:42 AM

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus on Wednesday left here for home, wrapping up his nine-day US tour. 

A commercial flight of Emirates airline carrying the chief adviser and his entourage departed John F Kennedy International Airport at 11:10pm.

Permanent Representative of Bangladesh to the United Nations, Salahuddin Noman Chowdhury, and Bangladesh Ambassador to the USA, Tareq Md Ariful Islam, saw the chief adviser off at John F Kennedy Airport, the chief adviser's Deputy Press Secretary, Abdul Kalam Azad Majumder, told BSS.

During his visit, Prof Yunus delivered his speech at the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on September 26.

On Tuesday, he spoke at the 'Opening Session of the High-Level Conference on the Situation of the Rohingya Muslims and Other Minorities in Myanmar' at the United Nations Headquarters here.

On Monday, Prof Yunus held a meeting with United Nations Secretary General António Guterres.

United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) Filippo Grandi called on Prof Yunus at his hotel here too.

Besides, the UN Under Secretary General and High Representative for the Least Developed Countries, Landlocked Developing Countries and Small Island Developing States, Rabab Fatima, met the Bangladesh chief adviser.

During his New York visit, Prof Yunus attended a reception hosted by US President Donald Trump in New York, where he extended an invitation to the President to visit Bangladesh at his convenience.

The chief adviser also joined bilateral meetings with heads of governments and states of a number of countries, including the Netherlands, Pakistan, Bhutan, and Kosovo. 

He is scheduled to return home on Thursday.

Topics:

Muhammad YunusUnited Nations General Assembly (UNGA)
Read More

US, UK announce fresh aid commitment of $96m to Rohingyas

Yunus to UN envoy: Rohingya repatriation ‘only solution’

Prof Yunus, UNHCR chief push for justice, new resources for Rohingya

Shafiqul: Seeing ‘well-orchestrated move’ to foil polls, make it questionable

Yunus: Without education, refugee youth risk radicalization

Prof Yunus: Some want me to stay for 50 years

Latest News

Philippines quake kills 60 as injured overwhelm hospitals

The 5 big problems with Trump’s Gaza peace plan

US, UK announce fresh aid commitment of $96m to Rohingyas

Uncertainty shrouds Dhaka airport third terminal

Real Madrid thrash Kairat with Mbappe hat-trick

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x