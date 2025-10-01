CA Yunus leaves New York for home

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus on Wednesday left here for home, wrapping up his nine-day US tour.

A commercial flight of Emirates airline carrying the chief adviser and his entourage departed John F Kennedy International Airport at 11:10pm.

Permanent Representative of Bangladesh to the United Nations, Salahuddin Noman Chowdhury, and Bangladesh Ambassador to the USA, Tareq Md Ariful Islam, saw the chief adviser off at John F Kennedy Airport, the chief adviser's Deputy Press Secretary, Abdul Kalam Azad Majumder, told BSS.

During his visit, Prof Yunus delivered his speech at the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on September 26.

On Tuesday, he spoke at the 'Opening Session of the High-Level Conference on the Situation of the Rohingya Muslims and Other Minorities in Myanmar' at the United Nations Headquarters here.

On Monday, Prof Yunus held a meeting with United Nations Secretary General António Guterres.

United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) Filippo Grandi called on Prof Yunus at his hotel here too.

Besides, the UN Under Secretary General and High Representative for the Least Developed Countries, Landlocked Developing Countries and Small Island Developing States, Rabab Fatima, met the Bangladesh chief adviser.

During his New York visit, Prof Yunus attended a reception hosted by US President Donald Trump in New York, where he extended an invitation to the President to visit Bangladesh at his convenience.

The chief adviser also joined bilateral meetings with heads of governments and states of a number of countries, including the Netherlands, Pakistan, Bhutan, and Kosovo.

He is scheduled to return home on Thursday.