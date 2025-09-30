Identity Inclusion trains over 40 Chuadanga teachers on mental health, suicide prevention

Identity Inclusion, in collaboration with the Jubo Dokkhota Unnoyon Foundation (JDUF) and with funding from the District Council of Chuadanga, is conducting a two-day training on psychosocial support skills and suicide prevention for 40 teachers from 40 schools across Chuadanga sadar.

The training is being held on 29th and 30th September 2025.

This crucial initiative became imperative as suicide cases have increased in Chuadanga in recent times, and as there are no psychologists or psychiatrists available, the JDUF reached out to Identity Inclusion for support.

The aim is to build the capacity of schoolteachers to recognize, respond to, and support the mental health needs of students, particularly those experiencing emotional distress or at risk of suicide.

By equipping educators with practical tools for early identification and intervention, the program seeks to create safer, more supportive school environments for young people.

“Teachers are often the first to notice when a student is struggling emotionally. With the right training, they can play a life-saving role,” said Shamsin Ahmed, founder and lead consultant at Identity Inclusion, adding: “This training is about giving them the confidence and skills to do just that.”

The training will cover:

Fundamentals of mental health

How to provide basic psychosocial support

Techniques for active listening and non-judgmental communication

and Identifying warning signs of suicidal ideation

Protocols for referral and emergency response

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), nearly 8,00,000 people die by suicide every year globally, with suicide being the second leading cause of death among 15–29-year-olds.

In Bangladesh, suicide rates among adolescents have been rising steadily, with studies suggesting that over 6,000 people die by suicide each year, many of them under 25.

While suicide is preventable, lack of awareness, stigma, and limited access to mental health resources in schools make us ill-equipped to address it, making timely interventions a pressing priority.

Chuadanga’s local government has expressed strong support for the initiative.

"We commend Identity Inclusion for this timely training," said Al Romaj Rajon, the president of the Jubo Dokkhota Unnoyon Foundation, Chudanga, said.

He added: "Investing in teachers’ psychosocial skills is an investment in the future of our children and youth."

This training is part of a broader effort to integrate mental health awareness into the education system and to foster school communities where no student feels invisible or unheard.