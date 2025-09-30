Bangladesh traders start selling 22-carat gold at record high

Gold traders in the country have started selling 22-carat gold at a historic high of Tk195,384 per bhori (11.664 grams) from Tuesday.

The Bangladesh Jewellers’ Association (Bajus) increased the rate by Tk2,415 per bhori, citing higher prices of pure gold in the local market.

As per the revised tariff, 21-carat gold will cost Tk186,496 per bhori, 18-carat gold Tk159,855, and traditional gold Tk132,725 per bhori.

The selling price will include a mandatory 5% VAT set by the government and a minimum making charge of 6% fixed by Bajus, with additional variations depending on design and quality.

The latest hike comes just two days after Bajus lowered the price on Saturday, when the rate of 22-carat gold was set at Tk192,969 per bhori.

Earlier, on September 23, the association raised the price by Tk3,663 to Tk194,859 per bhori — then the highest on record.

So far this year, gold prices in the local market have been revised 59 times — raised on 41 occasions and reduced 18 times.

In September alone, Bajus adjusted gold prices 12 times, with the metal soaring by Tk21,000 per bhori in just one month.