Four-day holiday begins on Wednesday

Government offices, banks, and financial institutions will enjoy a four-day holiday starting Wednesday, covering Wednesday to Saturday, combining Durga Puja holidays with the weekly weekend..

According to the 2025 government holiday calendar, Wednesday has been declared a holiday by executive order on the occasion of Durga Puja’s Maha Navami. The following day, Thursday, is a general holiday for Vijaya Dashami. Friday and Saturday will be counted as weekly holidays.

As a result, government employees, as well as those working in banks and financial institutions, will enjoy four consecutive days off.

Last year, under the interim government led by Prof Muhammad Yunus, an executive order added an extra day of holiday alongside the general Durga Puja leave. With the inclusion of the two weekly holidays, government employees also enjoyed four days off at that time.