How to lose a debate in 396 million easy steps

Bangladesh may still be struggling to mend potholes, tame inflation, or explain why eggs are priced like luxury ilish, but the nation has reportedly unlocked a new milestone: 396 million tobacco shops.

At least, that’s what certain anti-tobacco organizations claimed in a recent statement. According to their interpretation of a study on illicit cigarette trade, the country has achieved an impossible feat—out-retailing its own population. In this alternate reality, every citizen, goat, chicken, and even traffic cone has apparently joined in a booming tobacco retail industry. Welcome to *Retail Bangladesh™, *where even potholes might be doubling as cigarette counters.

The claim was issued in response to a research showing that the illicit tobacco trade rose by 31% compared to last year. However, the anti-tobacco groups misrepresented the data in a public forum, stating that the study falsely claimed 31% of the entire market was illicit—a number never cited in the study.

Observers have noted the leap may have been the result of confusion between a year-on-year rise and market share. “Unless the report was read upside down or through a kaleidoscope, it’s difficult to see how such an error occurred,” one analyst quipped.

The highlight of the controversy, however, lies in the group’s interpretation of “396M.” In standard financial notation, “M” stood for thousand, not million. Thus, 396M only meant 396,000 shops and not “magic”.

Yet, in what critics have called a “miracle of creative arithmetic,” the group announced that Bangladesh is home to 396 million tobacco shops. For perspective, this figure surpasses not only the country’s population but also the number of visible stars on a clear night in Teknaf.

Commentators have suggested the introduction of a “basic math hotline” for advocacy groups before issuing press releases. Some even joked that the miscalculation could be commemorated with a national holiday.

Adding to the irony, the same organizations accused leading media outlets of failing to fact-check their coverage of the illicit market. Yet, it was their own statement that misrepresented numbers, confused basic notation, and recycled outdated data.

“The irony is thick enough to roll and smoke,” said one media analyst. “While they point fingers at reporters, they themselves are either willfully or accidentally misrepresenting data, digging up century-old statistics, and playing a blame game that would make a playground squabble look sophisticated.”

The organizations cited a 2019–2020 survey from only eight districts, which estimated illicit cigarettes at just 5.62% of the national market. Critics argue this is irrelevant in 2025, when consumer behavior has shifted dramatically post-COVID, amid global supply chain shocks and with a total cigarette tax hike to 83%.

“Using pre-COVID numbers from eight districts to counter 2025 national realities is like using a Nokia 3310 to review a smartphone’s camera,” one observer quipped. “Nostalgic, yes. Accurate, no.” Can we blame them while we are still using some 2017 GATS data for arguments as well.

Consumer habits have drastically changed and relying on archeological data ignores the present-day challenges highlighted by both the National Board of Revenue (NBR) and customs authorities.

In the real world, the NBR has repeatedly reported significant revenue losses due to illicit tobacco. Customs officials are confiscating millions of illicit cigarette sticks and counterfeit tobacco products in recent raids. Journalists continue to expose smuggling routes and counterfeit operations.

Meanwhile, the debate over whether “M” means million, thousand, or “magic” has diverted attention from the pressing issue: illicit operators who evade taxes, flout health regulations, and undermine national development goals.

The real tragedy is, while we laugh at this comic misunderstanding, illicit cigarettes continue to cost Bangladesh thousands of crores in revenue and undermine the nation’s public health targets. Every time we get distracted by numerical gymnastics, the smugglers win.

In all seriousness, this issue deserves better. It deserves fact-based, responsible dialogue - not propaganda, not misread numbers, and certainly not pre-COVID data being waved around like holy scripture. It deserves accountability, not arithmetic acrobatics.

Until then, let’s raise a toast—preferably not with a cigarette—to Bangladesh’s bold new frontier: retail fiction at scale.