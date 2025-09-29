ASK calls for judicial probe into Khagrachhari violence

Rights organization Ain o Salish Kendra (ASK) on Monday expressed concern over the recent outbreak of violence in Khagrachhari district that left three people dead, many injured, and several houses and business establishments torched.

In a press statement, ASK called for the formation of a judicial inquiry commission to identify those responsible and ensure justice for the victims. The organization also urged that affected families be guaranteed safety, provided financial compensation, and rehabilitated.

According to media reports cited by ASK, the clashes erupted over land disputes and escalated into widespread vandalism and arson targeting residential and commercial properties. Citizens alleged that negligence and delayed action by local authorities contributed to the worsening law-and-order situation.

ASK observed that violent incidents in the Chittagong Hill Tracts often stem from flawed government policies and insufficient preventive measures. The organization said recurring unrest in the region undermines peaceful initiatives, aggravates mistrust among communities, and threatens national unity.

The statement noted, “Bangladesh is a multi-ethnic and multicultural country. This diversity is our strength, not a source of division. Peace in the hills is essential for indigenous communities and the country’s overall stability.”

ASK rejected violence, intimidation, and colonial-style approaches as solutions, saying they deepen mutual distrust and marginalization. It emphasized that the state has a constitutional responsibility to protect the lives, property, and dignity of all citizens.

The organization urged the authorities to constitute a judicial commission, bring the perpetrators to justice, and take steps to compensate victims, rehabilitate displaced families, and restore damaged properties.

“If the state fails in its duty to protect citizens, the entire society will have to bear the consequences,” the statement added.