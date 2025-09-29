FAO organizes poster competition celebrating World Food Day 2025

The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) organized a poster competition at the Faculty of Fine Arts, University of Dhaka to celebrate World Food Day 2025 on Saturday.

World Food Day, observed annually on October 16, also marks the founding of the FAO in 1945. It serves as a global platform to raise awareness about food security, hunger, and the importance of sustainable agriculture. Each year, the day highlights a specific theme addressing current global challenges related to food systems.

The 2025 World Food Day theme, “Hand in Hand for Better Foods and a Better Future,” marks FAO’s 80th anniversary and highlights the need for global cooperation to transform food systems.

The theme calls for inclusive efforts to ensure healthy, sustainable, and accessible food for all and recognizes the vital role of youth and children in shaping a sustainable food future.

As future leaders and innovators, their awareness and involvement are key to driving change in food systems. Through education, creativity, and active participation, young people can promote better nutrition and environmental care.

FAO Bangladesh organizes the World Food Day poster contest as part of a global campaign initiated by FAO headquarters based in Rome, Italy, and to raise awareness among children and youth about critical global food issues and the importance of sustainable food systems.

The contest serves as an educational platform, encouraging young participants to express their understanding of themes such as food security, nutrition, and climate resilience through creative artwork. By engaging students in this initiative, FAO seeks to inspire a sense of responsibility and active participation in the fight against hunger.

For the selection process, participants were divided into three groups- Group A (Class 1- Class 4), Group B (Class 5 – Class 8), and Group C (Class 9- Class 12), and were asked to send their submission through email. From almost 250 submissions, 120 students participated in the two-hour contest in a colorful and festive environment, where they showed their creativity through posters that portray how better foods create a better future.

After the competition, they participated in interactive educational games to learn more about safe food.

Three winners from each group will be selected from the evaluation by a jury board comprising two faculty members from the Fine Arts department of the University of Dhaka and one representative from the Ministry of Agriculture. Nine winners will be awarded on October 16, at the World Food Day seminar arranged by the MoA and FAO. The winners’ posters will be submitted later to the global World Food Day poster competition.

The contest contributes to building a more informed and committed generation working towards a world free from hunger. It works as a call to action for a fairer, greener, and hunger-free world -which is only achievable by involving youth--- the future of the world, ensuring a better environment and a better life for all.